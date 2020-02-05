Families who owe a fortune in loans and credit are to get two-month ‘breathing space’

Millions of people with problem debt will be given a two-month ‘breathing space’ to help them get their finances under control.

This will see enforcement action from creditors halted and interest frozen for 60 days.

Those affected will also receive professional debt advice to find a long-term solution to their financial difficulties.

And those receiving mental health treatment will benefit from the same protections until their regime is complete.

Treasury minister John Glen said the new rules will come in at the start of 2021, and will help an estimated 700,000 out of debt in the first year, rising in time to 1.2million a year.

‘Being trapped in debt can be an incredibly difficult experience, and with interest and potential enforcement action to contend with, it’s no surprise how stressful the impact can be,’ he said.

The plan will cover a wide range of government debts and those from credit cards and loans.

Phil Andrew, chief executive of the StepChange Debt Charity, said: ‘Breathing space will deliver much needed additional help in two important and connected ways. It will encourage more people to seek advice, and when they do, there will be better protections in place to stop further harm and help recovery.’