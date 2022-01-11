Families will no longer receive monthly child tax payments unless the Build Back Together bill passes.

Family stimulus checks: Unless the Build Back Together bill passes, parents will no longer receive monthly child tax payments.

The American Rescue Plan, which went into effect in March 2021, included a monthly expanded child tax credit that began in mid-July and ended last month.

The expanded child tax credit was worth up to (dollar)3,600 for each child under the age of six who was eligible.

From July to December, eligible families received (dollar)300 per month per child.

Families with children ages 6 to 17 were eligible for monthly payments of up to (dollar)3,000 or (dollar)250.

The remaining funds can be claimed by parents when they file their taxes in 2021.

The credit will now revert to what it was prior to 2021.

Parents received a tax credit of up to $2,000 per qualifying child under the age of 17 each year.

Unless Democrats can pass a bill that extends the child tax credit until 2022.

The Build Back Together Act, which is President Joe Biden’s (dollar)1.75 trillion plan, was recently passed by the House Democrats.

“This framework will set the United States on track to meet its climate goals, create millions of good-paying jobs, enable more Americans to join and remain in the labor force, and grow our economy from the bottom up and middle out,” according to the White House.

The Child Tax Credit would be extended until 2022 under the act.

Senator, however,

Because of inflation concerns, Joe Manchin, D-WV, voted against the bill.

For the bill to pass the Senate, all 50 Democrats must vote in favor.

According to reports and studies, the expanded child tax credit aided in the reduction of child poverty and hunger.

Experts are concerned that if the expanded child tax credit is not extended, its impact will be reversed.

Despite the fact that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has spoken with Manchin on several occasions, CBS reports that there is still hope for the bill to pass Congress.

“I believe there will be an agreement,” Pelosi said.

“It’s crucial for our country.”

