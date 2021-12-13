Families will spend £150 more this Christmas, and household costs will increase by £700 by 2022, according to figures.

Figures show that families will spend £150 more this Christmas and that household costs will rise by £700 by 2022.

According to Labour’s analysis of Bank of England data, the cost of living pressure on households will force the average family to spend £148 more this December than they did last year.

And, by 2022, the cost of living will be even higher.

After the anticipated increase in the energy price cap and tax increases, someone earning £30,000 per year will see their costs rise by £700 by April.

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves has urged ministers to rein in spiraling costs by abolishing VAT on energy bills for the duration of the winter.

Families spent £3,261 on average in December 2019 and £3,282 in December 2020.

According to Bank of England statistics, households will spend £3,430 this month.

When the energy price cap is reviewed on April 1st, a predicted increase in the cost of energy – which experts say could rise by 30% – will put new strain on household finances.

Changes to National Insurance Contributions (NICs), which will take effect next spring, will also increase the tax burden on individuals.

According to a Labour analysis, a person earning £30,000 will pay £330 more per month.

When combined with rising energy costs, households could see a £713 increase by April.

“Right now, people are being hit by a cost-of-living crisis, with energy bills skyrocketing, food costs rising, and the weekly budget stretched,” Ms Reeves said.

“That is why Labour is demanding that the government remove VAT from household heating bills during the winter months.”

“We know people are facing cost-of-living pressures, which is why we’re taking action worth over £4.2 billion to help them,” a government spokesperson said.

“The Warm Home Discount Scheme, Winter Fuel Payments, Cold Weather Payments, and Household Support Fund are all used to target support to the most vulnerable and low-income households during the winter months.”

“Domestic bills, such as gas and electricity, are already subject to a 5% VAT rate, and our Energy Price Cap will remain in place.”

