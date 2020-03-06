Family buys TWO THOUSAND rolls of toilet paper weeks before buying frenzy enough to last 12 years

An Australian family has constructed a throne out of thousands of loo rolls as supermarket shelves are emptied of toilet paper.

Haidee Janetzki has been crowned the ‘Queen of toilet paper’ after an ordering error resulted in the delivery of 48 boxes of toilet paper instead of one box of 48 rolls to their home at Toowomba in Queensland’s Darling Downs.

When the delivery arrived in early February the family were laughed at by friends, but now they’re the ones laughing as they are surrounded by the most in demand-product in Australia.

The family have shared several videos of their haul on Facebook, describing themselves as ‘royalty’ amid the current panic-buying crisis.

‘The jokes on you Australia, while you were all out there scrambling for toilet paper all through the supermarkets- knifing each other getting into fights and carrying on,’ Chris Janetzki said during a live stream on Facebook.

‘We are flying high. We are sitting pretty, we are loaded with toilet paper. In fact we think we are royalty now, check out our throne for our toilet paper Queen,’ he said.

Ms Janetzki told Daily Mail Australia they joked about having to the keep the product under lock and key when it arrived, but it’s even more true now.

‘The day it was delivered I said ”oh we better call the insurance company and up our contents, we’ve got this valuable commodity” – I suppose it’s doubled in price in the last week,’ she said.

She said she never expected her brain fart to reach so many people.

‘My husband first made a live Facebook video the day we got the delivery saying you know look at this dumb thing my wife it’s pretty funny. I commented to him at the time- it will probably go viral,’ she said.

‘But it’s not been until this last week or so that they’re been no toilet paper on the shelves that people have really started to comment oh you guys are sitting pretty now, and how did you know, and did you see the future on that one?’

The couple were initially shocked and embarrassed when two pallets of toilet paper arrived at their door on February 10.

Ms Janetzki was changing her order from recycled paper to bamboo and didn’t realise she’d made a mistake until the order arrived.

When she checked her credit card statement she discovered she’d been charged $3,264 for 2,304 rolls instead of the $68 for one box.

The supply could last them an estimated 12 years, but the family are using the demand for the product to raise funds for their daughter’s school.

She told ABC news if they’re still swimming in the stuff years from now they have another creative idea for how to use it up.

‘We’ve told our three daughters that if we’ve still got all this toilet paper when they get married this is what they’ll have as their wedding decorations,’

Meanwhile the family has been taking the mistake in their stride – joking along with their friends about becoming accidental hoarders of the country’s most sought-after product.

‘I think I’m going to become a dealer. ‘Hey, you wanna get some quality sh**? Check out how white and pure it is! I’ll give you a sample, but only because I like you m!’ Husband Chris Janetski wrote.