Family disappeared for 13 years, ex-FBI agent died in custody

There is almost no hope left. Retired FBI agent Robert Levinson of the United States, who disappeared in mysterious circumstances in 2007 in Iran, is “dead while in detention” by Iranian authorities, his family said on Wednesday.

Donald Trump did not formally confirm his death, but hinted that it was likely.

“They didn’t tell us he was dead, but many people think he is,” he said, saying “sorry”. He admitted that the information was “not encouraging”. “He has been sick for years,” he said, speaking of himself in the past and admitting that he failed to bring him back to the United States.

“We recently received information from American officials who led them and us to conclude that our wonderful husband and father died while he was detained by the Iranian authorities,” the family said in a statement. a statement.

Without being able to give the causes or the date of death of the one who was often presented as the oldest hostage in American history, the family only estimated that it had occurred before the epidemic of Covid- 19.

“Holding Tehran Responsible”

His death, if officially confirmed, risks further aggravating the already extremely strained relations between the United States and the Islamic Republic. Republican Senator Marco Rubio called on the Trump administration to “hold Tehran’s nefarious regime” to account. His democratic colleague Bob Menendez also judged the Iranian authorities “fully responsible for the disappearance and death of Bob Levinson”.

Last week, the American diplomat Mike Pompeo had asked Tehran to “immediately release” all American nationals to the threat of coronavirus in its prisons. “We are also asking the regime to honor its commitment to work with the United States to achieve the return of Robert Levinson,” he said.

The administration of Donald Trump, who made the release of his nationals “hostage” or “unjustly detained” abroad a priority, had several times displayed his determination to “locate” Bob Levinson so that he “could return ” Earlier in early 2016, the previous administration of Barack Obama had said it believed Robert Levinson was no longer in Iran.

A reward of five million dollars had been announced for any information that could have led to his location and his return to the United States. “It is impossible to describe our grief,” said his family, who had repeatedly warned of diabetes and the high blood pressure suffered by the father of seven, who turned 72 this month.

Mission for the CIA?

“Without the cruel and heartless acts of the Iranian regime, Robert Levinson would be alive and at home with us today,” she added, noting that she had “waited 13 years for answers” without any contact. She also accused Iranian authorities of “lying to the world all this time”, claiming not to know what had happened to this ex-FBI agent.

Iranian officials have repeatedly said he left the country and have no information about him. An image of him bearded, chained and wearing an orange prisoner outfit had been made public in early 2013 and probably dated two years earlier, without knowing under what circumstances, where and by whom it was taken.

“They kidnapped a foreign national and deprived him of his fundamental rights, his blood is on their hands”, accused the family, also attacking “those who, within the American government, abandoned him for so many years. “

She nevertheless thanked President Trump for his efforts. Washington has always claimed that Bob Levinson was not working for the United States government when he disappeared in March 2017 on Kish Island in the Gulf. He had already retired from the FBI for ten years. But according to the Washington Post, he worked for the CIA and was to meet with an informer about the Iranian nuclear program.