Family members are heartbroken after the death of a ‘beautiful and bright’ young Glasgow mum.

The death of a ‘beautiful and bright’ young Glasgow mother has devastated her family.

Following her untimely death at the age of 29, Sammy-Jo Hamilton’s mother paid a heartfelt tribute to her “outgoing and funny” daughter.

Her five and six-year-old children have also been helped by a fundraiser.

Her family has been devastated by the death of a young Glasgow mother.

Sammy-Jo Hamilton died just days before Christmas, leaving behind her two children, Karis, six, and Kai, five years old.

Brenda Granger, her bereaved mother, wrote a moving tribute to her “outgoing and funny” daughter, according to the Daily Record.

“My girl was beautiful and bright,” she said.

He is gregarious and witty.

Her life revolved around her two children, Karis and Kai.

“She would go to any length for her children.”

She was the party’s life and soul.

At heart, I’m a big kid.”

In the aftermath of the 29-year-old’s untimely death, a fundraiser has been set up to assist the family.

Brenda reflected on her lovely daughter’s life, recalling amusing stories that made the whole family laugh.

“We had a budgie when I was a kid,” she said.

She was able to free it from the cage, and it bolted.

“When she finally caught up with it, she used black boot polish on his hair.”

“When she was about eight or nine years old, she wrote her name on the lamp post around the corner and showed Karis and Kai when they were out walking to the shop.”

“Until the day she died, my girl never stopped surprising me.”

“I just want the best send-off for my daughter,” Brenda added.

Sammy-Jo’s heartbroken friends joined Brenda in paying tribute, hailing her as “one of a kind” on social media.

“I’m still struggling to believe it, and I don’t want to believe it,” Marly Cartin said.

“I’ll miss your daily Snapchats, which always put a smile on my face and kept me going and laughing with our witty banter.

“Thinking of your family and beautiful wee babies, you will be sorely missed.”

“RIP Sammy-Jo Hamilton, you were one of a kind,” Amanda Jamieson said.

“I’m heartbroken.”

“Another life taken far too soon,” Chloe Clarke wrote on Facebook.

Sammy-Jo Hamilton, please accept my condolences.

Oh, my.

