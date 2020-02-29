Family members corona patient Diemen tested by GGD, results announced today | Abroad

The contact investigation regarding the first Dutch patient, the businessman from Loon op Zand, has been completed

The number of infections in the German border area with the Netherlands has risen to 35

Major German travel grant ITB canceled to coronavirus

The number of people in France infected with the corona virus has skyrocketed on Friday. 57 people have since been infected

Americans ignore beer brand Corona. There is confusion about alleged connection with the virus

Another 3 patients died in Italy, death toll increased to 20

First coronavirus infection reported in Iceland

WHO: coronavirus spreading risk now “very high”

Rules for blood donation may have been adjusted due to corona

Daycare center in Amsterdam-Zuidoost closed due to corona infection older, two of her children also have “mild complaints”

Churches recommend measures for coronavirus

The Geneva 2020 Motor Show is canceled

Mexico reports first coronavirus infection

GGD: delete events in border municipalities South Limburg

Primary schools in Loon op Zand will remain open for the time being

Italy asks EU countries for mouth masks

35 people in Mönchengladbach in quarantine after contact with doctor

Briton on board of cruise ship died of coronavirus

Government opens information number 0800-1351

Second Dutch patient with corona infection, in Diemen

Wales reports first corona infection

Infection in the German Herzogenrath near Kerkrade

New infection in France

Switzerland scraps major events

New Zealand reports first case of coronavirus

Hospital Tilburg just open

Number of South Korea coronavirus cases above 2000

First case in Azerbaijan

First corona infection in Lithuania

Nigeria reports first coronavirus infection

First case of coronavirus discovered in Belarus

Lowest number of new Chinese virus cases since a month

Disneyland Tokyo closes doors to coronavirus

Green Day scraps tour Asia

Supervision of six Limburgers

The GGD Zuid Limburg has asked the municipalities along the German border to cancel all public events coming weekend, with a view to the corona virus. The virus has not yet been established in Limburg, but the GGD is supervising six Limburgers who were present at a carnival meeting on 15 February in Langbroich, Germany. Germans who participated in it appear to have coronavirus in their bodies.

Emerging cruise ship passed away

A British man aboard the cruise ship Diamond Princess died of the corona virus, reported the Japanese news agency Kyodo on Friday. The ship was moored in Yokohama in Japan. Many people on board were infected with corona. The British Foreign Ministry could not be reached for comment.

The Briton is the sixth dead among the passengers of the ship. The British Foreign Ministry could not be reached for comment.

Schiphol measures

Schiphol Airport is not taking additional measures now that the new corona virus has also appeared in the Netherlands. This means, among other things, that travelers are still not checked for possible contamination.

A spokeswoman emphasizes that Schiphol is in close contact with RIVM and GGD and follows their advice. According to her, Schiphol is prepared and has various scenarios and plans ready. This, for example, sets out the actions to be taken if an infected person enters via Schiphol Nederland.

Eindhoven Airport also does not check travelers yet. If this were to happen now, people with the flu or a cold would be detected.

Coronavirus information number

Central government is opening an information number where people can go with questions about the new corona virus. Much information can already be found on the website of the central government, but those who would like to get someone on the line can visit the public information number 0800-1351 during the afternoon.

Second Dutch patient

In a woman, the new coronavirus was the second in the Netherlands. She has no link with the first patient, from Loon op Zand in Brabant.

The second patient was in Lombardy in Italy last week, reports the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM). The woman is in home insulation in Diemen. The Amsterdam Municipal Health Service expects to have the results of the contact investigation around women at the end of the day on Friday.

Tilburg

The emergency services in Tilburg increased preparedness on Friday morning. That happened in connection with the corona virus.

The spokesman for the Tilburg hospitals said that the emergency services have announced GRIP 2. This is an additional alarm, whereby the assistance between different authorities is better coordinated. The spokesperson about the corona virus goes to the municipality of Tilburg, according to the hospital information officer.

Germany next to Kerkrade

A case of the new corona virus has been identified in the German town of Herzogenrath. The local government of the Aachen region confirms this. Herzogenrath lies against Kerkrade in Limburg.

Calm in Loon op Zand

Friday morning it is still very quiet in the street in Loon op Zand. The 56-year-old man who has been hospitalized in Tilburg because he is infected with the corona virus lives in the place.

The few people who walk in the street are reluctant to say anything about the man and the issue in general. They are waiting and say they are not in a panic. Some say they want the man to be left alone.

Employees react laconically at a vegetable stall on the market. Conversations with customers are mainly about the incoming press, which here and there leads to some irritation, and not so much about the virus. They themselves are not afraid of getting sick. From customers they understood that the man celebrated carnival in Loon op Zand.

The man is in the Elisabeth TweeSteden Hospital in Tilburg. He was already admitted on Wednesday and is in an isolated department.

The mayor of Loon op Zand, Brabant, Hanne van Aart, said on Thursday evening that he was “terribly shocked” that the corona virus has been diagnosed in her region. “I sympathize with this gentleman and his family. We are working hard to be able to nip this infection in the bud. “

“It’s some coughing and some fever.”

At first sight, visitors and nursing staff of the Elisabeth-TweeSteden Hospital (ETZ) in Tilburg have little concern about the corona virus.

“They should not make much of a fuss about it,” says a woman who enters Elisabeth. “It is some coughing and some fever. That is it.”

Also hospital staff are not concerned about the fact that the corona virus is literally very close. Nobody really wants to waste a lot of words on it. Most hold it in an “I work in another department” and remain silent.

New infection in France

In France, the new corona virus has once again been diagnosed in a person. This is the first infection in the southern French city of Nice, according to the mayor of that city. Nice is not far from the border with Italy.

A Nice city councilor says it’s about a woman who has returned from Milan. This is not confirmed by official sources.

New Zealand reports first case of coronavirus

A first case of the new corona virus has been confirmed in New Zealand. It is a person in her 60s who was previously in Iran, the Ministry of Health said Friday.

The patient is being treated in a hospital in Auckland. It is unclear whether it is a man or a woman.

South Korea corona cases above 2000

The number of cases of the new corona virus in South Korea has exceeded 2000. 256 new cases were added on Friday. This is reported by the South Korean news agency Yonhap. In the country, thirteen people have died from the virus.

The number of new cases is increasing rapidly in the East Asian country. The first infection was reported on January 20 and two days ago the number of infections exceeded a thousand. In South Korea, testing is now extremely stringent, bringing more cases to light. Daegu is the region most affected, with 1314 people infected.

Lithuania confirms first coronavirus infection

It is about a woman who returned this week from a visit to the northern Italian city of Verona. An outbreak of the virus recently occurred in that region.

A first case of coronavirus has been detected in Lithuania. That confirms the government of the country Friday.

Nigeria reports first coronavirus infection

A coronavirus infection has also been reported for the first time in Nigeria. The Nigerian Ministry of Health reported this on Friday.

The patient comes from the state of Lagos, where the metropolis of the same name is located. It is the first time that the lung virus has been discovered in someone in sub-Saharan Africa.

On the African continent, the corona virus has emerged in Egypt and Algeria as well as in Nigeria.

First corona case discovered in Belarus

For the first time, the new corona virus has been diagnosed in someone in Belarus. The Russian news agency TASS reported this on Friday based on statements from the Belarusian Ministry of Health.

According to TASS, the lung virus was diagnosed Thursday with an Iranian student who is staying in Belarus.

China’s number of new infections continues to fall

The authorities in China report on Friday that 327 new infections of the new corona virus have been detected in one day. That is the lowest number of new infections in more than a month.

The lung virus claimed 29 lives in 24 hours. Almost all deaths occurred in Hubei, the central Chinese province where the virus first appeared. Two of the 29 dead were in Beijing.

According to the Chinese health authority, 78,824 people on mainland China are now infected with the new corona virus. 2788 people have succumbed to it so far.

Switzerland scraps major events

The Swiss government has banned all events that are likely to attract more than a thousand people on Friday. The ban on events that attract more than a thousand people will take effect immediately and will certainly last until 15 March, “said the Swiss government.

Green Day scraps tour

The American band Green Day has canceled the Asian tour due to the new corona virus. In a statement, the group reports that Hella Mega Tour performances in cities such as Singapore, Bangkok, Taipei and Tokyo are canceled. The band writes that they find it annoying, but that new data is being planned quickly.

For the time being, the band has only canceled the shows in Asia. The performances that take place in Europe from May onwards will continue for the time being. Green Day is on June 14 in the Stadspark in Groningen.

Disneyland Tokyo close

Disneyland Tokyo will close for two weeks from Saturday to prevent further spread of the new corona virus. The company behind the amusement park announced this on Friday.

Not only Disneyland Tokyo is closing: from Monday, primary and secondary schools will be closing due to the corona virus outbreak, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced on Thursday.

894 infections were reported in Japan until Thursday. The largest part, 705, concerns passengers and crew members of the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Seven people succumbed to the consequences.