Family members describe the woman killed in Harrisburg as a caring mother, but they are concerned about her boyfriend, who is accused of shooting her.

Family members described the woman killed in Harrisburg as a caring mother, but they were worried about her boyfriend, who was accused of shooting her.

Erika Ramos King prioritized her children over everything else in her life.

The roles were reversed on Tuesday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., her 16-year-old daughter called 911 to report that King’s long-time boyfriend Brian K McCullough had entered their Harrisburg home with a gun.

When city police arrived, they heard gunshots coming from 1816 Boas Street.

With multiple gunshot wounds, King was found dead inside.

According to Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo, McCullough was arrested outside and charged with one count of criminal homicide on Wednesday.

King’s family is now struggling to adjust to life without the fun-loving, kind, but fiery mother of two.

“She’s someone you can count on when it really counts,” said Jaquetta King, King’s sister-in-law.

“She was there if you called on her.”

Erika’s 16-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son, according to the King family, have been devastated by her death, as have their paternal grandmother’s death in August and their cousin Chay’nce King-Henderson, who was shot and killed in April.

On Vernon Street in Harrisburg, Erika King and Jaquetta King’s brother Antjuan met in 2007.

“Oh you’re cute, you’re beautiful,” Antjuan King told INFOSURHOY as the two walked past each other.

Antjuan and Erika King dated for about a year before Antjuan surprised her with a Ring Pop proposal.

He claims they married in a “ghetto wedding” in 2008.

The couple’s airbrushed outfits, taxi cab arrival, and other details contributed to the ceremony’s online success.

Photos of Antjuan and Erika’s wedding ceremony can be found if you Google “ghetto wedding,” according to Antjuan King.

“[Being married] taught me some things and transformed me into a better man,” he said.

“I always told her that if it weren’t for her, I’d be locked up and shot up.”

According to family members, Antjuan and Erika King divorced five years ago but remained close while raising their 16-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son.

Around 2005, while Danielle was dating Antjuan’s best friend, Alisha Danielle said Antjuan King introduced her to Erika.

