Family members of coronavirus-infected patient in Tilburg test positive NOW

The daughter and wife of the coronavirus-infected patient who is staying in isolation in Tilburg have been tested positive on Saturday for carrying the virus, RIVM reports. In total there are now six infections with the COVID-19 virus in the Netherlands.

The GGD approached the man’s contacts on Friday. Because some contacts had complaints that could indicate the virus, they were tested. The results of a few other contacts with the man from Loon op Zand were negative.

The GGD is now also conducting contact research to find out who the man’s partner and daughter have been in contact with. Both family members of the husband stay in home insulation.

The first coronavirus infection in the Netherlands was diagnosed on Thursday. It was about a man who recently returned from the Lombardy region in northern Italy where many people are infected with the virus.

Infected man in Tilburg is doing fine

The man has been admitted to the Elisabeth hospital in Tilburg. The mayor of Tilburg, Theo Weterings, announced on Friday during a press conference that the man is doing well and that he is looking into whether he can continue his recovery at home.

A second person was also tested positive for the virus on Friday. It’s about a woman from Amsterdam. She is staying in home insulation in her temporary home in Diemen. It was announced on Saturday morning that the partner and child of the woman from Amsterdam were also tested positive. In total there are now six people infected with the corona virus in the Netherlands.