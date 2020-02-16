Family of a British backpacker lost after going on a hike in New Zealand are hopeful for news

The family of a missing British backpacker who hasn’t been seen since going on a demanding hike in New Zealand are ‘really hoping’ for her safe return.

Stephanie Simpson, 32, told friends she was going hiking over the weekend at Mount Aspiring National Park on the South Island.

The alarm was raised when she failed to turn up at her landscaping job on Monday.

Ms Simpson’s friends and family are hopeful they will receive some news on Tuesday, a spokesperson told the New Zealand Herald.

‘Until they get some news, [the family]are in the dark. Just really hoping we may hear something today from the foot searches,’ the spokesperson said.

They are trying to spread the word to any trampers who have been in the area over the weekend.

‘The police, search and rescue and friends are all trying very hard for her safe return,’ the spokesperson said.

A police search including a helicopter found no sign of her on Monday.

The Fox Glacier Alpine cliff rescue team, a search dog and handler, and Wanaka LandSAR volunteers began their search on Tuesday.

They will search Fantail Falls to Mt Brewster, the Brewster Hut and Mt Armstrong track, and Makarora Valley.

Heavy rains have caused flooding around the national park where two hikers were found dead in a swollen river on Friday.

It is believed Miss Simpson, who moved to Wanaka last year after traveling Australia, went walking alone.

She told friends she planned to make a four-hour trek to Brewster Hut before heading to the Blue Pools on Saturday.

Friends said she is an experienced hiker, who is strong and fit.

‘She’s a really beautiful, kind-hearted person. She can make friends in an instant, she’s awesome. She’s just here to tramp and see the country,’ a friend earlier told the New Zealand Herald.

Anyone who may stayed in the Cameron Flat area on Friday and may have spoken to Stephanie are encouraged to contact police.