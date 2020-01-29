Family of Jordan Sinnott launch incredible charity shirt donation campaign in tribute after tragic death at 25

Jordan Sinnott tragically lost his life after suffering a fractured skull on Saturday, and the non-league player’s family have launched a touching campaign to pay tribute to him

The family of Jordan Sinnott have come up with a touching way to pay tribute to the late non-league footballer at his funeral, acquiring shirts from a number of teams with his name and squad number printed on the back.

Sinnott passed away after being found with a fractured skull in the early hours of Saturday morning in Retford, with three men now arrested on suspicion of murder.

The 25-year-old had been hospitalised with the injuries he suffered and was put on a life support machine, but Matlock Town, the Northern Premier League Division side Sinnott was plying his trade for, issued a statement on Saturday night confirming their player had lost his life.

Sinnott previously ran out twice for Huddersfield in the Championship, while also making 17 appearances for Bury and Chesterfield in League Two.

And on Monday, Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who played with Sinnott at Chesterfield, posted a statement from the tragic midfielder’s brother on Twitter.

“Hello my name is Tom Sinnott and recently my brother passed away on a night out after being assaulted,” he wrote.

“His name was Jordan Sinnott and was a semi professional footballer who had stints in the football league.

“My brother was an amazing man and for his funeral we had an idea to acquire donated football shirts from any team that wanted to with ‘Sinnott 25’ printed on the back.

“Safe to say that we have had confirmation that nearly every team in the english leagues have provided one with scottish teams, non league and sunday leagues also providing.

“After the funeral we would like to donate every shirt to sports relief so that children abroad can have them and we can be happy knowing he has helped other children.

“We were hoping this could be aired or mentioned as it would mean the world to family and friends and would cement his legacy of how much [of]an amazing person he was.

“Many thanks Tom Sinnott”.

Sinnott, the son of former Huddersfield captain Lee Sinnott, was a product of the Terriers’ youth academy.

He made his first-team debut in 2013 against Leicester in the FA Cup fourth round, before joining non-league Altrincham when he was released in 2014.

The Bradford-born man would later enjoy a brief stint with Halifax before spending a season at Chesterfield.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was one of many who paid their respects to Sinnott’s family and friends on Twitter over the weekend.

He wrote: “Such sad news. My thoughts are with his family and friends. RIP”.

Rangers are one of the first clubs to have donated a shirt to Sinnott’s family, with boss Steven Gerrard pictured holding the Scottish Premiership side’s donation.