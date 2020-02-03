Family of nurse who died after she set herself on FIRE sue death missed warning signs suicidal

The family of a young nurse who watched their daughter die when she set herself on fire are suing health authorities over years of trauma and suffering.

Marlene Sako was 25 years old when she took her own life by setting herself on fire in the backyard of her home in Victoria on November 30, 2015.

In the moments leading up to her death Marlene’s sister called Triple-0 twice, saying her sister was drunk and threatening suicide.

Now, the family is taking legal action against the Northern Hospital in Epping and North Western Mental Health, as well as the Triple-0 operators on the emergency response line, reports the Age.

The claim, lodged in the Victorian Supreme Court, alleges authorities are responsible for the nurse’s death because they failed to provide her with adequate mental healthcare.

This was despite numerous warning signs and eight crisis presentations to emergency departments in the two years before Marlene’s death.

The claim states Marlene attended the emergency department with suicidal thoughts and under the influence of alcohol at least eight times within a two year period.

In suing health authorities for medical negligence the family is also arguing their daughter’s death has caused significant emotional suffering on the remaining family.

This includes the onset of their own mental health concerns like depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder brought on from having to witness Marlene’s death.

The legal action is a joint claim by mother Tereza Sako and her five sisters and brothers.

Her mother Tereza Sako has described the impact of her daughter’s death on the family, saying they’re still feeling it five years on.

‘It is just not something that you can move on from. We are all haunted by it. It has destroyed our family and we are broken,’ she said.

‘We tried and tried to get services in place for her, but no one was willing to listen to us.

‘No one was willing to help. She didn’t believe anyone would help her and she was right.’

Among the allegations being put forward by the family are claims the services didn’t pick up on Marlene’s substance abuse and the impact it was having on her mental health.

One instance referenced in the claim involved Marlene’s presentation to the Northern Hospital in February 2014 after having taken six paracetamol tablets.

Despite telling medical professionals she was depressed and thinking about suicide, Marlene was discharged and told to visit her general practitioner, the claim says.

A year later, a phone call was allegedly made to NorthWestern Mental Health by Marlene’s sister after a conversation between the two about suicide and sexual abuse.

Her sister claims to have contacted the service to try and hospitalise Marlene for her substance abuse, including drinking three to four bottles of vodka a day.

The legal action is based off accusations the health services failed to act on its duty of care, by connecting Marlene’s problem drinking and increased risk of self harm.

The family is being represented by Maurice Blackburn medical negligence lawyer Shari Liby.

Ms Liby said the case is particularly tragic because Marlene and her family had reached out for help multiple times to no avail.

‘The numerous presentations to Northern Hospital where Marlene was simply sent home reflects so many missed opportunities to give her the treatment she needed and deserved.

‘During an emergency department visit less than a month before her death, Marlene was finally offered a voluntary admission to Northern Hospital’s psychiatric unit.

‘When she agreed to the admission, however, it was revoked. She was once again sent home without treatment. Her family will always wonder about how different things would have been had the hospital held up its end of the bargain.

Ms Liby said the mental health system not only failed Marlene but every member of her family.

‘The family’s grief has been compounded by the fact that the coroner has not yet made a decision about whether to hold an inquest into the circumstances leading to Marlene’s death, despite it being four years since she passed away.’

Marlene’s mother Tereza Sako, said the family is seeking justice for their daughter.

‘I miss my beautiful girl so much and just wish someone had taken to the time to look and listen,’ she said.

‘The coroner has been very slow to act so we still don’t have closure. That makes it all that much harder.

‘Real changes need to be made so that families like ours aren’t left to fend for themselves. We owe it to Marlene to make this her legacy.’

If you or anyone you know needs support call Lifeline 131 114, or beyondblue 1300 224 636.