Family of Sean Ford, 15, pays tribute to ‘outgoing and intelligent’ boy who was stabbed

The family of Sean Ford, 15, has paid tribute to the ‘truly one in a million’ boy who was killed yesterday in North Lanarkshire, Scotland.

Police were called to Charles Street area in Wishaw, Craigneuk, at around 5.05am following a report that Sean had been seriously injured.

The teenager was taken to Wishaw General Hospital, where he later died.

His death is now being treated as murder, after a 20-year-old male suspect was arrested and charged in connection to the incident.

Sean’s family said in a statement: ‘Sean was such an outgoing and intelligent young boy who brought laughter and smiles to everyone around him.

‘He was always making sure others were ok. He was truly one in a million and we will never forget his big beautiful smile. He will be forever young.

‘We are overwhelmed with the amount of support from his friends and would like to thank every last one of them.

‘He was so cruelly and cowardly taken away from us and we will get justice for Sean. We are so heartbroken and just ask to be left to grieve.’

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Sommerville of the Major Investigation Team said the male suspect is due to appear at Hamilton Sherriff Court on Monday.