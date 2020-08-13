Family pays tribute to man, 34, killed after being kicked in the head in churchyard

THE family of a man killed when he was kicked in the head after being attacked in a churchyard have today remembered his “heart of gold”.

Steven McMyler, 34, was brutally attacked in the churchyard of Wigan Parish Church last week – sparking a murder probe.

Police are now searching for four men as they investigate the tragedy that unfolded on August 6.

And Steven’s family today told of their devastating loss, saying: “Steven was an extremely likeable lad, and everyone who came across him loved him as much as we all did.

“He was a popular lad, and he lit the room up as soon as he walked in.

“Everybody thought the world of him, as he had a heart of gold.

“We can’t believe what has happened, and we are struggling to come to terms with this terrible tragedy.”

Emergency services had rushed to the scene but Steven tragically died in the gardens.

Greater Manchester Police have appealed for information from the public as they investigate, sharing CCTV images of four people they want to speak to over the tragedy.

The four men are believed to have got off the train at Wigan Wallgate Station before walking into the church grounds.

They were then seen leaving the gardens on the gate on the corner of Crawford Street and King Street West.

You can contact the Major Incident Team on 0161 856 4815.

The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.