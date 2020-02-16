Family vows to fight tooth and nail to save their home as government orders its demolition

A couple has been compared to the family in classic Australian film The Castle for vowing to defend their home from being demolished to make way for a new road.

John Howard and Melissa Rayner could lose a portion of their home to a $5million road upgrade on the corner of Woodside Road and Old Princes Highway in Nairne, south west of Adelaide.

They have pledged to protect it like the characters in The Castle – a comedy where a family fight tooth and nail to save their home from proposed developments.

But some locals have refused to support the pair, claiming the intersection near their home is a traffic blackspot.

‘Be a bigger hero and sell up to the intersection so that the safety of the masses that use it can be upheld,’ one person wrote on Facebook.

‘That intersection is a fatality waiting to happen and if they would rather see that than move to a better location without headlights shining into their place and constant banked traffic, I can only say they’re halting progress.’

Others commented on the condition of the front yard.

‘Try looking after your house before you fight for it.’

‘Your place looks like a bloody wrecking yard, cars everywhere.’

But Mr Howard told Adelaide Now he would ‘fight’ the proposal.

‘If I have to, I will chain myself on to my property, just like they did in The Castle, they are not taking my land.’

‘We will fight this, as will our neighbours. They can’t just take our homes, or portion of it.

‘We’ve also been told that land valuations have come back at $300,000 for our properties – if that’s all they are going to offer us, they will have a fight on their hands.’

The home at 10 Old Princes Highway is one of nine properties the government will partially or fully obtain to fix the dangerous intersection.

The median sale price for homes in Nairne is $375,000.

Another resident who lives nearby claimed she didn’t know about the proposed development.

A Transport, Infrastructure and Local Government spokesman said all affected community members were informed.

‘All property affected property owners have been advised and the department has spoken or met with all affected owners,’ he said.

‘Property acquisition is a very sensitive issue and we will continue to work with the community and property owners to provide as much detail as possible throughout this process to minimise disruption and inconvenience.’