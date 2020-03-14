Famous people with coronavirus: Every celebrity, MP, sports star with fatal bug

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, Juventus Daniele Rugani, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and Health Minister Nadine Dorries have all tested positive for the coronavirus

The total number of coronavirus cases continues to rise every day and as it continues to spread, some of the world’s most well-known celebrities, sports stars and politicians have tested positive for the deadly virus.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to go public with the diagnosis and the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, quickly followed.

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi became the first Premier League star to test positive for the virus, which forced anyone in contact with him into isolation.

The entire Arsenal first-team squad is also expected to isolate after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus early on Friday morning.

In the coming weeks, more stars are likely to announce a positive diagnosis

Tom Hanks, 63, and wife Rita Wilson, also 63, became the first celebrities to go public with a coronavirus diagnosis.

The infected couple were struck down with the disease while on location in Australia for a film Tom was shooting.

He said they are “taking it one day at a time” and have thanked Australian medics for their care.

Italian football club Juventus announced on Wednesday that defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus.

Rugani is the first player in the country’s top football league to test positive for the deadly virus.

Juventus said Rugani and “those who have had contact with him” have been isolated and the footballer is not yet experiencing symptoms.

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has became the first Premier League player to test positive for coronavirus on Friday.

The club announced that any person who had recent close contact with Hudson-Odoi, including the full men’s first-team squad, will self-isolate.

He posted an update thanking fans for all their support and said he is “feeling good” and hopes to see everyone soon.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus early on Friday morning and the full first-team squad is expected to isolate.

The club were due to face Brighton in the Premier League at Amex Stadium on Saturday (15:00 GMT) but Brighton released a statement, shortly after confirmation of Arteta’s positive test, announcing that the game had been called off.

The Premier League will hold “an emergency club meeting” on Friday to discuss future fixtures.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus after returning from a trip to London.

Mr Trudeau is in good health and has no symptoms, his office has said, but will remain in isolation for 14 days.

Mrs Trudeau came down with mild flu-like symptoms Wednesday following a speaking engagement in the UK.

Conservative MP and Health Minister Nadine Dorries has been diagnosed with coronavirus and is self-isolating at home.

The Department of Health said Ms Dorries first showed symptoms on Thursday – the same day she attended an event hosted by the prime minister.

Labour MP Rachael Maskell said she has since been told to do the same as she had met Ms Dorries.