Fans beg Married At First Sight’s Elizabeth Sobinoff to see a doctor 

Concerned fans have urged Married At First Sight’s Elizabeth Sobinoff to seek medical advice after spotting a suspicious mole on her chest.

Elizabeth posted a photo to Instagram of herself in a strapless top on Wednesday, and it didn’t take long for her followers to tell her to book a doctor’s appointment.

‘Seriously hun, I would get that mole checked out… Melanoma awareness. Sure it’s okay, but just check it anyways,’ one fan wrote.

Despite the concerns, Elizabeth insisted that she was okay.

‘It’s harmless, beautiful,’ responded the 28-year-old jewellery store manager. ‘I get them checked all the time.’

It’s not the first time Elizabeth’s fans have expressed concerns about her health.

In the comments section of a recent post shared to a MAFS Facebook group, many people remarked on her dramatic weight loss.

‘She looks so thin, hope she’s okay!’ one person wrote underneath a photo of Elizabeth on her wedding day from the upcoming season.

‘I worry about Elizabeth and her weight, she looks so underweight,’ another fan commented.

Similar comments included, ‘Her weight has drastically changed… I hope she’s okay,’ and, ‘She looks so thin!’

Elizabeth was cruelly fat shamed on her wedding day last year by Sam Ball, whom she was paired with for her first appearance on MAFS.

But she told NW recently that her 10kg weight loss since then had nothing to do with Sam’s hurtful comments and was actually related to a health issue.

Elizabeth has porphyria and autoimmune disease (a mild form of Lupus), the symptoms of which include hair loss, photo sensitivity and fluctuating weight.

To help with her symptoms, she often changes her diet.

‘I think I always look fabulous,’ Elizabeth told the magazine. ‘I’ve thought that when I weighed 49kg and when I’ve weighed 90kg… I’m actually dealing with some health conditions that cause my weight to fluctuate.

‘I may gain weight again and that’s okay. The most important thing is that I’ve always been mentally strong.’

Elizabeth is one half of an ‘intruder’ couple that will join MAFS later in the season.

She has been paired with retired footy player Seb Guilhaus this time around, and it’s believed they’re still together post-filming.