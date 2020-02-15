Fans brutally troll Man City over Pep Guardiola after UEFA Champions League ban

The Premier League side have been banned from European club competition for the next two seasons are being found to have committed “serious breaches” of UEFA’s club licensing and financial fair play regulations

Manchester City fans furious at the club’s expulsion from the Champions League have been brutally trolled when they’re down.

The Premier League champions were slapped with a two-year ban from all European club competitions by UEFA as well as a €30m (£25m) fine.

A number of rival fans have trolled the side, claimed that manager Pep Guardiola will leave for Juventus in the wake of the news.

One supporter tweeted: “Pep Guardiola on his way to Juventus after Manchester City are banned from European competition for two seasons.”

Another joked: “Welcome to Juventus, Pep.”

One Liverpool supporter trolled Man City fans, tweeting a mocked-up picture of Pep checking his phone to see he has been “blocked” by the Champions League on Twitter.

He wrote alongside the picture: “Phone call from the Guardiola household… ‘Hello Juventus? Hello it’s Pep Guardiola here… is that job still going?”

A Rangers fan joked: “Man City watch Pep do a runner to Juventus now then get branded a genius when he wins with that talented squad he inherits.”

While a Juventus fan wrote on Twitter: “No top player would want to miss Champions League action for two straight years.

“Bernardo Silva and Kevin de Bruyne to Juventus along with Pep, please!”

Other fans have speculated that ex-Spurs coach Pochettino will now join Man City if Pep leaves the Etihad.

City fans have hit back, with one, Frank Schembari, tweeting: “This will be challenged in court faster than some Italian newspaper can print another trash headline about Pep imminently going to Juventus.”

Man City have said in a statement they are “disappointed but not surprised” over the news.

The club are expected to appeal the ban.