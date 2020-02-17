Fans express concern for Married At First Sight’s Elizabeth Sobinoff after weight loss

Fans have voiced their concern for reality TV star Elizabeth Sobinoff, calling the Married At First Sight star ‘too skinny’ after her recent weight loss.

The 28-year-old reality star shared a photo of herself enjoying a cup of tea on Instagram on Friday, and her appearance left many fans worried.

‘You so thiiiin,’ wrote one person, while another commented, ‘You look so frail.’

Another follower labelled Elizabeth ‘soooo skinny’ after losing a dramatic amount of weight since finding fame on last year’s season of MAFS.

‘I’m sorry I think you are amazing… but you were definitely a lot hotter with the extra weight… you look sick hope your healthy,’ commented another fan.

One person simply said: ‘Way toooo thin now.’

After appearing on MAFS last year, Elizabeth slimmed down after being body-shamed by her partner on the show, Sam Ball, 27.

Elizabeth has previously attributed her weight loss to a series of health conditions.

Initially, fans praised the former reality star for shedding the kilos, with Elizabeth addressing their comments in an editorial for 9Honey in May last year.

‘You will never see me talk about my supposed “glamorous weight loss secrets” but I will put myself out there to help defeat the belief that says you should be defined as a whole based entirely on your dress size…’ she wrote.

‘I have been quite candid about how when I’m unwell I fluctuate in my weight.’

Speaking to 9Honey in March last year, Elizabeth revealed she suffers from two chronic health conditions, Porphyria, a blood disorder, and an autoimmune disease, which is a mild form of Lupus.

And she said she ‘was at one of my heaviest weights I have ever been at’ while filming MAFS.

Taking to Instagram in November, Elizabeth once again addressed her weight loss amid growing concerns for her health.

‘I know there is a lot of comments thrown about saying sometimes I look sick, well, yes I struggle on a daily [basis]. I do the best I can,’ she explained.