Fans in hysterics as ‘lookalike’ Mo Salah puts Liverpool star to shame on rugby pitch

Footage has emerged of Mohamed Salah’s doppelganger showcasing his skills on the rugby pitch in what the original Liverpool man can only dream of – maybe

Fans are in stitches after a video of Mohamed Salah’s’lookalike’ blistering pace on the rugby pitch.

With Liverpool on a winter break, some may have been forgiven for believing the Liverpool star had taken up a new sport.

Draped in red and donning the famous beard and hair, a stocky rugby player burst through the defence and raced clear.

He ended his fabulous run with a try and fans could not believe that it was not Salah running down the wing.

One fan said, with laughing emojis: “Mo Salah, running down the wing.”

“liVARpool strikes again,” another supporter said.

And this fan wrote: “Liverpool cheating as per.”

“Still didn’t pass to Mane,” a fourth posted.

While another sarcastically said: “How didn’t var spot this?

“Obviously fixed for Liverpool to win the league this just proves it now.”

Of course, as we all know, Salah has not decided to bin off life as a footballer just yet.

Liverpool stars have been away on their midseason holiday breaks as life in the hectic Premier League takes a backseat.

However, the Reds will be back in action this weekend when they face Norwich at Carrow Road.

The Canaries are this year’s basement boys at the bottom of the league whereas Liverpool have been in tremedous form.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are unbeaten this season, making it 73 points out of a possible 75 as they close in on a first Premier League title.

But Reds legend John Aldridge has told the German manager not to underestimate his opponents.

He said: “It was great to see Sadio Mane back in training over the weekend and hopefully he may be fit enough to play some part at Norwich.

“The Canaries have been struggling at the wrong end of the table for most of the season and will have their work cut out to stay up.

“But they did beat Manchester City at home earlier in the season and performed pretty well at Anfield when we played them on the opening Friday night of the season (a 4-1 loss for Norwich).

“It’s a game Liverpool cannot afford to take lightly and Jurgen will be aware that sometimes after a week off the rhythm and momentum isn’t always there straight away.”