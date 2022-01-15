Fans line up for SEVEN HOURS to buy (dollar)25 containers that sell for (dollar)200 at Disney’s Figment popcorn bucket frenzy.

Fans queue for SEVEN HOURS to purchase (dollar)25 popcorn buckets that sell for (dollar)200 at Disney’s Figment popcorn bucket frenzy.

Fans queued for seven hours to purchase (dollar)25 Figment popcorn buckets, which are now selling for (dollar)200 on eBay.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts kicked off on Friday, and Disney fans were so eager to get their hands on the new limited-edition Figment popcorn buckets that they arrived hours before the park opened.

Only one section of the park was selling the buckets, which resembled Figment.

Figment is the mascot of the Walt Disney World Resort’s Epcot theme park’s Imagination! Pavilion.

He’s a small purple dragon who wears a yellow sweater on occasion and appears on a variety of Epcot merchandise.

Figment has appeared in two Marvel Comics’ Disney Kingdoms brand comic book series, as well as a series of Epcot Educational Media short videos for schools.

Insider reports that guests waited in line at the Pop Eats booth near the entrance to Epcot’s World Showcase on Friday.

Before the park opened, shocking footage from Blog Mickey revealed what appeared to be an endless line.

“In case you’re wondering how the Figment Popcorn Bucket situation is going, here’s a look at the line during EARLY ENTRY (aka, before EPCOT officially opens),” Blog Mickey tweeted alongside the video of ecstatic fans.

WDW News Today shared a video of what appeared to be hundreds of people waiting in line.

“The Figment popcorn bucket line stretches from Pop Eats to World Showcase Promenade, to Test Track, and then to the EPCOT Experience,” WDW News Today tweeted.

“Because we stayed on Disney property, it gave us a 30-minute head start,” said Disney fan Ashley Ebey, who purposefully stayed at the Polynesian Village Resort to have a quick commute to the Pop Eats stand.

“The line was huge at first, but once it started moving, we only had to wait about 45 minutes.”

“It’s cute, and this is my first time going to the Festival of the Arts, so it’s a great souvenir,” another fan, Samantha Kristiansen, told the news outlet.

She waited a little more than two hours for the adorable dragon to arrive, full of rainbow popcorn.

Each guest was limited to purchasing a maximum of two buckets.

The Sun contacted Disney for comment, but did not receive a response right away.

The popcorn buckets are now being sold on eBay for around (dollar)200.

At least 50 buckets were being sold for as little as (dollar)90 on the e-commerce website, dubbed “Disney Parks 2022 Epcot Festival Of The Arts Figment Popcorn Bucket New.”

The majority of the prices were set between (dollars)150 and (dollars)200…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.