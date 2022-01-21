Fans mourning the deaths of ‘friends’ Bob Saget and Louie Anderson have shared a photo of the two actors.

Fans mourn the loss of ‘friends’ Bob Saget and Louie Anderson, who died just days apart.

A PHOTO of Bob Saget and Louie Anderson has gone viral on social media after the two legendary comedians died just days apart.

Saget died on January 9th, while Anderson died just this morning, according to reports.

Gilbert Gottfried, a fellow comedian, tweeted a photo of his late friends.

“This photo is very sad now,” he wrote.

Bob Saget and Louie Anderson, rest in peace.

“Both of them were wonderful friends who will be missed.”

More than 82,000 likes and 7,700 retweets have been received for the tweet.

Anderson was battling Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and had been admitted to the hospital.

He was only 68 years old at the time.

Anderson is perhaps best known for his role as Mom Baskets on Zach Galifianakis’ comedy series Baskets, for which he won an Emmy Award and which ran until 2019.

Anderson was also the host of the popular game show Family Feud from 1999 to 2002.

Comedy Central also named him “One of the 100 Greatest Stand-Up Comedians of All Time.”

Fans continue to mourn Saget, whose name has been replaced on The Comedy Factory’s marquee with Anderson’s as a tribute.

Tina Patel of CBS Los Angeles tweeted a video of the change.

It’s heartbreaking to see the marquee at @TheComedyStore change from RIP Bob Saget to RIP Louie Anderson.

@CBSLApic.twitter.comeX14WO9s1p @CBSLApic.twitter.com @CBSLApic.twitter.com @CBSLA

Both comedians were regulars at the venerable Los Angeles club.

Saget was best known for his role as Danny Tanner on the hit sitcom Full House.

He died of a heart attack, according to reports, just hours after performing two sold-out stand-up shows in Florida.

On January 14, his funeral was attended by Full House cast members, as well as John Mayer, Jimmy Kimmel, Dave Chappelle, Kathy Griffin, and Chris Rock, among others.

Fans have been pouring in their condolences and tributes for both comedians, with many taking to Twitter to express their feelings.

Saget and Anderson are two of the few celebrities to have died in the first three weeks of the year 2022.

