Fans of Harry Potter have the chance to win a romantic Valentine’s Day meal on the studio set.

During a Valentine’s Dinner in the Great Hall, one lucky winner and their guest will have the exclusive opportunity to dine in the extraordinary set of Dumbledore’s office at the Studio Tour.

On arrival in the Lobby, the lucky couple will be greeted with welcome drinks and canapés before being whisked away to a private seating for two in Dumbledore’s office set.

A three-course meal will be served, consisting of a starter, main course, and a delectable sharing dessert.

The couple will also receive a complimentary photo to commemorate their memorable evening.

The lucky couple will join other guests for exclusive after-hours access to the Studio Tour after dinner.

This includes seeing sets such as the Forbidden Forest, Gringotts Wizarding Bank, and Platform 9 334, which houses the original Hogwarts Express locomotive, before relaxing in the Backlot Café with a Butterbeer.

Guests will take home a wand of their choice at the end of the evening.

Details on how to enter can be found at https://www.wbstudiotour.co.ukvalentines-competition, and entries will close at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, January 31.

