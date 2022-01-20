Fans of Mrs. Hinch applaud a wax melt hack for those who don’t want to light candles.

This hack is for you if you love candles and wax melts but don’t like or want to burn them.

It’s easy to do and can make any room smell pleasant.

Whether you use febreze, a reed diffuser, or your favorite candle, everyone wants their home to smell nice.

Others, on the other hand, swear by wax melts, which come in a variety of shapes and sizes and are ideal for changing up the scent in your home, whether you choose a sweet or linen scent.

However, while many people enjoy doing so, there is always a risk when using fire.

So, to avoid the problem of burning candles while still having the smell, one hack page revealed a useful tip.

“Handy tip – If you love the smell of wax melts but don’t want to use candles or burners, pop a jar on your radiator with the wax melt in,” they wrote on the Mrs Hinch Tips and Tricks Facebook page.

The wax melts and smells wonderful as the radiator heats up.”

“And now I know what to do with those random ‘gui’ dessert jars we keep for no good reason,” one replied to the post.

This is why.”

“Good idea thanks for the tip all my radiators are going to have these on now lol,” said another.

“I used to have a lot of candles and burners until our little one got scalded by a cup of tea. I came home from the hospital and got rid of everything like that,” a third added, “but I’ve always missed the smell.”