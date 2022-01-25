Fans of Wordle lash out at spoilers, but others argue that it’s just a silly word game.

Fans of Wordle slam spoilers, but others argue that it’s just a silly word game.

For dedicated players, subtle hints on social media wreak havoc on the game.

Wordle is either a harmless fun pastime or a plague on your Twitter timeline, but it’s difficult to ignore it.

The first big craze of 2022 has proven to be an online puzzle in which people try six times to guess the daily five-letter word.

And, as with anything, some people have chastised others for attempting to spoil their enjoyment by posting spoilers on Twitter, where many people share their results.

These spoilers aren’t always obvious, such as when the actual word is revealed.

However, they may include hints such as a double-letter, an American spelling, or other hints.

KNOLL was a recent answer, which isn’t a spoiler because new words are added every day.

Some people who posted their achievements alluded to John F Kennedy’s assassination, with the ‘grassy knoll’ as the obvious connection.

Others expressed surprise at the American spelling (the answer was FAVOR).

“What’s with all the Wordle spoiler nonsense? Stop it! This is why we can’t have nice things,” Rachel Collins said on Twitter.

“The only way we will ever stoke up enough outrage to actually get rid of Boris Johnson is if he reveals a Wordle spoiler,” Brona C Titley said.

“It’s the second day in a row that I’ve seen a Wordle spoiler on Twitter,” Amy Honeybee Forsythe said.

“I was under the impression that this was a secure environment.”

Others, on the other hand, didn’t seem to mind as much.

Thanatos said,

“Here’s my position on Wordle spoilers: if you’ve got time to be scrolling through Wordle tweets on here, you’ve got time to be doing the Wordle instead,” Telegraph film critic Robbie Collin said.

It’s not like you need to set aside an evening and hire a babysitter.”

Wordle challenges wordsmiths to guess a five-letter word in six attempts every day.

The tile turns green when you place a letter in the correct spot.

It turns yellow if it’s a letter from the word that’s in the wrong spot.

It turns grey if it isn’t in the word.

Millions of users on both sides of the Atlantic have enjoyed the game, which was created by American software engineer Josh Wardle for his partner, Palak Shah, who are both word fans.

