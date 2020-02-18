Fans rejoice as as Poppy Jennings leaves Married At First Sight after break up with Luke Eglin

Poppy Jennings quit Married At First Sight during Monday’s episode, after asking a producer on the show to break up with her groom Luke Eglin for her.

And many fans online were more than happy to see the back of the 38-year-old mum, taking to Twitter to slam her.

One person Tweeted: ‘Let’s just be blunt. Poppy is the worst contestant in MAFS history’.

Someone else wrote: ‘Can someone tell Poppy that Australia has never been happier now that she’s left MAFS’.

Another fan watching at home chimed in: ‘Thank f**k Poppy is gone. What a Debbie downer.’

Yet another wrote: ‘Thank goodness Poppy left – she needs to sort herself out – unfortunately Luke had to leave too.’

Someone else said bluntly: ‘You know what, you can just go now Poppy and please stop talking immediately’.

One fan added: ‘OMG Poppy is leaving??!! Well thank f**k for that – there is a God. However, Luke got ripped off and needs another chance’.

Others were critical of her behaviour while she was on the show.

A fan Tweeted: ‘We all now know why poppy’s ex husband tripped and fell into his co workers vagina’.

Another added: ‘Can’t even with Poppy’s passive-aggressive snarking and sulking. Luke had a lucky escape’.

In the devastating episode, the mother-of-two couldn’t even face her ‘husband’ and forced producers to break the news to him.

The single father-of-two was blindsided by Poppy’s sudden exit, fighting back tears as he tried to compose himself.

‘I had hoped for me and Poppy, and I wanted a happy ending more than anything else. It’s s**t, but what else can you do? It’s all over now,’ he said.