Fans return to Australian Open following lockdown lift

MELBOURNE, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — After a five-day lockdown, fans will return to the Australian Open on Thursday as the tournament enters its final stages.

The tournament was forced to continue behind closed doors last week after a new COVID-19 outbreak emerged in Melbourne.

Before the order, a daily maximum of 30,000 spectators had been allowed into the Melbourne Park complex. With the lifing of the latest lockdown restrictions on Thursday, the new number of permitted spectators is capped at 7,500 per session.

The Australian Open is the first Grand Slam to have welcomed significant numbers of fans since the COVID-19 outbreak emerged last year. 2020 saw Wimbledon canceled, the US Open held behind closed doors, and the French Open limited to 1,000 spectators per day. Enditem