Fans will have to pay to watch the Winter Olympics on Discovery in Beijing in 2022, as the US behemoth tightens its grip.

The BBC will broadcast a selection of events from Beijing, as it did during the Summer Olympics, from a ‘virtual reality ski lodge.’

As the broadcaster tightens its grip on the Games, viewers will have to pay a subscription fee to watch “every medal and every moment” of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics live on Discovery.

The BBC will be limited to two live feeds from the 16-day event, which begins next week, as it was at last year’s Tokyo Summer Games.

Due to Discovery’s £1 billion deal for exclusive European rights to the Summer and Winter Games, viewers must sign up for the Discovery (plus) app, which costs £6.99 per month.

Subscribers will have access to up to 15 simultaneous events and special “pop-up channels” for popular sports such as ice hockey and hurling, according to Discovery.

With many events taking place overnight for European audiences, the US giant believes that the ability to watch the Games “anytime, anywhere” will be popular.

The coverage will be broadcast from an “extended reality” Cube studio, which will use 3D avatars to depict the challenges that athletes face.

The BBC will broadcast over 300 hours of live coverage on BBC1 and BBC2, with additional coverage available on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, and the BBC Sport website via a second live digital stream.

In an era of license fee cuts, the broadcaster, unable to compete financially for sports rights with the likes of Discovery, received complaints from viewers who were unable to access the same free, unlimited streams that were available during London 2012.

The BBC’s coverage will still “bring fans all the unmissable moments and hotly anticipated events as the Games unfold,” the broadcaster said, with Hazel Irvine and Clare Balding as hosts and Britain’s greatest Winter Olympian Lizzy Yarnold joining its team of analysts.

A virtual-reality studio in Salford’s Media City UK will provide a “ski lodge setting to bring viewers their favorite events,” according to the company.

Balding will host Today At The Games on BBC2 every night at 7 p.m., bringing you the best of the day’s action before switching to BBC Three at 8 p.m.

Human rights in China, according to Andrew Georgiou, president of Discovery Sports, is a “massively important issue.”

We’re not trying to avoid the subject.

