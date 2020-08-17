FAO to help Angola with first census of agriculture, fisheries

GANGULA, Angola, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) — The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has promised to follow the first census of agriculture and fisheries (RAPP) in Angola with the best international experts and World Bank specialists.

FAO representative in Angola, Gherda Barreto, made the statement Sunday during the launching ceremony of the campaign in the commune of Gangula, the country’s west province of Cuanza Sul.

Barreto said that RAPP implementation is based on methodological innovations, with the entry of Angola on the route of the 2020 world census of agriculture program.

According to the FAO official, this initiative encourages seven sustainable development indicators, including the fight against hunger and poverty, the promotion of sustainable agriculture, gender equality and food security.

With the technological resources to be used under the RAPP program, “Angola becomes a reference in Africa’s census programs,” Barreto said.

She added that this census will allow the creation of a new generation of data, which will help accelerate the country’s economic diversification strategies, improve the competitiveness in family farming, and create more jobs.

Also on the occasion, Minister of State for Economic Coordination Manuel Nunes Junior highlighted the importance of RAAP in the modernization and systematization of production processes, which could make agricultural and fishing activities in rural areas more effective and profitable.

Family farming accounts for 70 percent of the national production with respect to cereals, veggies roots and tubers, involving about 3 million families in this sector, he said.

RAPP 2019-2020 takes place under the motto “Let’s bet on Family Agriculture and Fisheries for Food Self-Sufficiency.”

The census program is coordinated by the National Statistics Institute (INE) in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, and financed by the World Bank and other stakeholders. Enditem