Far-left protesters desecrate a mosque in Germany.

Far-left protesters vandalized a mosque in Germany.

After a mosque in Leipzig was vandalized during a rally of left-wing groups, police arrested 11 people.

BERLIN, GERMANY

Authorities said Tuesday that left-wing extremists vandalized a mosque in Leipzig, Germany’s easternmost city.

According to a police statement, some protesters attacked and smashed the windows of the Eyup Sultan Mosque in the same district during a far-left rally on Monday night in east Leipzig.

According to local media reports, small groups of violent demonstrators also threw fireworks and rocks at police officers, burned garbage cans, and attempted to torch parked cards in the district.

After the demonstrations turned violent, police said they arrested 11 suspects.

The attack has been condemned by Germany’s largest Turkish-Muslim organization, DITIB, which runs Leipzig’s Eyup Sultan Mosque.

Germany has the second-largest Muslim population in Western Europe, after France, with over 82 million people.

3 million of the country’s nearly 5 million Muslims are of Turkish descent.