Farmers work in the field in Jiaji Township of Qionghai City, south China’s Hainan Province, March 4, 2020. Thursday marks the day of “Jingzhe”, literally meaning the waking of insects, which is the third one of the 24 solar terms on Chinese Lunar Calendar. Farmers across the country are busy with farm work. (Photo by Meng Zhongde/Xinhua)