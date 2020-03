Farmers harvest asparagus in a greenhouse in Xigang Village of Shibu County in Nanchang City, east China’s Jiangxi Province, March 5, 2020. At Xigang Village of Shibu County, a provincial-level impoverished village, farmers are busy harvesting asparagus at the poverty alleviation asparagus planting base as people returned to work at the bases in Xinjian District of Nanchang City. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)