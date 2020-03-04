Farmers in Shanxi start cultivating work of tomato seedlings during early spring season

A villager prunes the tomato seedlings at a greenhouse in Gezitou Village of Jinzhong, north China’s Shanxi Province, March 3, 2020. Farmers in Gezitou Village of Jinzhong have started the cultivating and managing work of tomato seedlings during the early spring season. The team led by Professor Sun Sheng from Shanxi Agricultural University has introduced the automatic insecticide sprayer, pest control system and water and fertilizer integrated system to help improve the production efficiency. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)