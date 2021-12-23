Farmers pose naked while feeding cows and straddling tractors for a provocative calendar.

For a very revealing calendar, saucy farmers have thrown off their clothes and posed naked to feed cows topless and straddle tractors.

Young farmhands in Scotland are photographed in their birthday suits tending to animals and operating machinery.

To raise money for a mental health charity, volunteers aged 20 to 27 stripped down to their underwear at farms across the Lothians, leaving only saddles and seed bags to cover themselves.

The Lothian and Peeblesshire Young Farmers Club in Scotland organized the raunchy calendar, with proceeds going to the RSABI, which helps people who make their living off the land.

The farmers had “a lot of fun” shooting the calendar, according to club secretary Kirsty Barr, as they conquered their fears of getting naked.

According to the Daily Star, “the chairman, William Brown, and I came up with the idea in January after seeing a club in the neighboring district do one.”

“We thought it sounded like a lot of fun and a great way to raise money.”

“At first, it was difficult to get people to participate, but once we had a few models interested, more came along and joined in.”

“At first, everyone was nervous, but once we got started, it was a lot of fun because the photographer made you feel so at ease, and you were doing it with your friends.”

The revealing photos were taken at a number of farms across the Lothians from June to October, and RSABI will receive 80% of the funds raised from the £12 calendars.

The remaining funds will be used to assist young farmers in organizing events.

“RSABI is a charity near and dear to the district’s heart, as they do a lot of work with mental health issues in the rural community,” said Kirsty, from Edinburgh.

“During our time at the club, we’ve seen members and former members suffer from mental health issues, and some have died as a result of depression.”

“That is why we want to give them all of our support.”