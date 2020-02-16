Fascinating archival footage shows Sydney completely flooded after heavy rains in 1959 

Fascinating unearthed footage shows how Sydney’s streets were turned into rivers by floods nearly 60 years ago – with children canoeing through the water and cars completely submerged.

Massive springtime rains ravaged the city back in 1959 and forced locals to wade through knee-deep water in the aftermath of the downfall.

‘As far as Sydney’s suburbs are concerned, it appears that springtime is flood time. Everything is down under Down Under,’ a chirpy voiceover explained in the video.

The voiceover also commented on the playful antics of the children featured in the video.

‘Young Australia obviously enjoys having a sort of Bondi Beach in the main street.’

The neighbourhood kids delighted in the flooded streets, with the footage showing them revelling in their new playground.

Young boys were seen paddling canoes down the main road while others rode bicycles alongside their friends.

Even adults enjoyed rolling their pants up and taking a stroll.

A trio of mates smiled and embraced as they enjoyed a beer in the water before giving their glasses a rinse.

Loving couples were shown playfully splashing each other and young men chivalrously carried their girlfriends on their backs to keep them out of the flood.

The footage also highlighted some of the destruction that was caused by the heavy rain.

Buses and cars were almost fully submerged. Tow trucks were sent to retrieve some cars that were so deep that only the top half of their windows were visible.

The video also showed homes and properties damaged by the severe weather.

Whole tin houses had collapsed and caved sideways – and even sturdier dwellings were turned into rubble.