Fashion house Christian Dior launches ‘essential’ item for kids going back to school — a £1,250 satchel

FASHION house Christian Dior claims to have an “essential” item for kids going back to school — a £1,250 satchel.
The French company has launched a range of products aimed at pupils and attached some monster price tags to them.
The adaptable buckle-up satchel can be carried by hand or worn as a backpack.
It boasts a calfskin handle, a Dior Oblique canvas flap and wide shoulder straps.
Inside are multiple pockets.
The firm suggests teaming it with a pair of £440 leather boots and a £560 wool dress for girls.
A pink baseball cap costs £250, while a set of sweat pants and top will set parents back £670.
A boys’ anorak is priced at £860, smart black shoes at £330 and a black leather backpack costs £1,200.
The firm described the item as: “An essential for the start of the school year, this backpack is inspired by the classic satchel shape.
“Accented with a Dior Oblique canvas flap, it has wide shoulder straps and a padded mesh back to ensure comfort. It buckles at the front and has a sturdy calfskin handle, allowing the option for it to be carried by hand.
“Inside the main compartment, multiple pockets streamline organization. A sturdy and sophisticated accessory, this backpack adds timeless charm to any school outfit.”
