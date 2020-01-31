Fashionistas show off their Maseur sandal looks as they launch back onto the scene

Fashionistas on social media are showing off their new Maseur sandals after the ‘daggy’ but popular slide made a comeback in style last year.

The 1990s footwear is known to assist with aches in the feet and muscles and was first released in Australian chemists 30 years ago.

Millennials are now embracing the style and have been seen wearing the ‘dad shoes’ on an array of everyday occasions – from supermarket trips to days at the beach.

The shoe was first created in Sydney by Gabriel Eber with the idea to ‘promote posture, balance and alignment’ through footwear.

He claimed that many ‘aches, pains, circulation problems and general well-being’ were linked to nerve endings in the feet so set out on a mission to create a shoe that would help.

The design places your feet in the correct position to relieve pressure on knees, hips and back and the contoured footbed provides support for your entire foot.

Comments including ‘foot massage all day’ and ‘step aside Burkenstock!’ have been shared on social media.

The Maseur sandal is available in two styles titled the Gentle Massage Sandal made from a ‘contouring and cushioning’ foot pad and the original Invigorating Massage Sandal designed with flexible nodules.

The shoes are currently priced at $56.99 and are available online and in chemist stores.

Other nostalgic nineties footwear has been noticed on the streets and also on the runway with a multitude of luxury and affordable brands alike jumping on board with the trend.

Nike and Dr Martens are some names who have all reinvented and released the comfortable slip-on slide.

Whether you prefer the double buckle, sporty or chunky style, there’s an endless range to choose from.

On the affordable side of the list sits the Nike slide available for $40 and offering a laidback sporty luxe ideal throughout the warmer months.

Available in a range of colours the Nike slide is lightweight and practical – great for before work or after the gym.

The all black with the Nike branded tick on top is the most popular choice.

Similarly to the Maseur sandal, Birkenstocks are another classic brand offering a range of comfortable slides made from high quality materials.

Created back in 1774 by Johann Adam Birkenstock this timeless German brand has earned a spot in many shoes cupboards internationally.

If you want to shy away from the brown or black leather strap, a colourful metallic collection is also available online and in store.

If you’re after a bit of height or need a good walking shoe, the Dr Martens sandals are a must-have.

With a simple design, extreme comfort and a strap-on or slip-in style Dr Martens has all the perks of a comfortable shoe.

The English brands offers a range of collections for women, men and children and are predominantly known for their high quality leather boots.

An arrange of brands also sell glamorous faux fur slides for those wanting to look and feel fabulous on the go.

From Gucci to Aldo shoes, there’s an endless list of brands offering faux fur shoes depending on your budget.

There’s also an array of colours and patterns to choose from depending on the brand.

Although unlike the Maseur sandal and Birkenstocks slide, faux fur shoes are often made for looks rather than comfort and practicality.

If you’re after more colour American brand Free People offer their APL Techloom Slide available in two vibrant shades – Magma orange and Energy yellow – for the adventurous and daring.

The fashion label also has a great range of other sandals on their website, some of which include the Phoenix Flat, the Vegan Sadie Sandal and the San Juan Huarache Sandal.

Whether you need a slide for the beach, around the house or after a workout, the Free People APL Techloom Slide may be the perfect choice.