Fat Hippo, an independent burger chain, will open its doors in Glasgow’s city center.

Fat Hippo, an independent burger chain, has announced that it will open a new location in Glasgow later this year.

In the Spring/Summer, the company, which specializes in burgers, loaded fries, and other ‘good old fashioned, roll up your sleeves and get it all over your face’ food, will open a brand new restaurant on St Vincent Street.

The company has ten locations in the UK, including the north and west of England, Yorkshire, and Nottinghamshire.

It will be Fat Hippo’s second location in Scotland, following the opening of their concession kiosk in the new Lane 7 complex in St. Andrews, which serves a selection of their burgers.

The family-friendly burger joint is known for its high-quality ingredients and unique flavors, including the PBandJ (a beef burger topped with peanut butter and bacon jam) as well as the classics.

The full menu will include their signature beef and boneless buttermilk chicken patties (served with fries as standard), as well as vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free options, as well as a children’s menu.

“We couldn’t turn down the opportunity to bring Fat Hippo to Glasgow city centre,” said Michael Phillips, who founded Fat Hippo in the North East of England in 2010.

“There’s a structure on St.

We’re thrilled to be able to welcome everyone for a taste of ‘the good kind of gluttony’ on Vincent Street.”

The company also collaborates with Deliveroo, and will soon launch in Glasgow, allowing customers to order Fat Hippo’s signature burgers from the comfort of their own home.

“We can’t wait to bring the best burgers to Glasgow and welcome even more people into our ever-growing herd of burger lovers,” said Michael Johnson, Operations Manager.

For updates on the Glasgow opening, go to Fat Hippo’s Instagram page.