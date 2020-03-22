Fatal accident in Kern’s OW – motorbike driver dies on house wall

On Saturday and 8.30 p.m. a motorcycle driver drove on Stanserstrasse towards Kerns OW. For reasons not yet clear, he lost control of his vehicle and crashed head-on into a house wall. The 29-year-old driver, who lived in Obwalden, died despite resuscitation measures at the scene of the accident.

In addition to the ambulance service of the Obwalden Cantonal Hospital, the Cantonal Police and the Public Prosecutor’s Office were also on duty. The cause of the accident is examined by the cantonal police and the public prosecutor’s office in Obwalden. (gf)