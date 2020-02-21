Father, 33, convicted of killing his 14-month-old daughter

A father has been convicted of killing his 14-month-old daughter after shaking her to death in a violent temper that left her with a ‘catalogue of injuries’.

Daniel Ashurst, 33, was cleared by a jury at Manchester Crown Court of murdering Hollie Ashurst but was found guilty of her manslaughter.

Hollie sustained bruises and abrasions to the head and neck area, bleeding on the brain and in the eyes, a broken ankle and two possible bite marks to her hand and thigh.

Speaking about her daughter’s death, her mother Leanne Thompson, 27, said: ‘I hate him, I absolutely hate him. I will never, ever forgive him.’

Police were called by medical staff at around 2pm on February 28 last year when she was rushed from their home in Shevington, Wigan, to hospital.

She had sustained severe head injuries and died the following day after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Ashurst shook her in a violent temper while alone with the youngster at the family home in Fleming Court.

He had been left alone to care for Hollie after her mother had gone to work.

Ms Thompson said Ashurst had encouraged her to return to her job as a beautician after taking 12 months off to care for Hollie.

But it was only her second back in the job when the tragedy struck.

Manchester Crown Court heard they had argued the night before and slept in separate rooms, before Ashurst drove her to work that morning.

Ms Thompson said: ‘On the morning, before it happened, he wasn’t himself.’

‘He had a bit of an attitude with me and he was dropping me off at work. He didn’t speak to me throughout the whole journey.

‘I just said ‘bye Hollie’ – she was singing in the back of the car, being herself.’

Speaking about her ordeal, Miss Thompson said: ‘Since Hollie died it’s been very tough. I feel like I have had to rebuild my life again. I stopped working. I suffer every day. It’s very tough.

‘I want the right justice for her. I do believe he has done it. I will never forget her.’

Ashurst told medics his daughter had tumbled down two steps on the stairs at the family home.

But in a defence statement seven months later he claimed a series of unfortunate accidents had befallen his daughter.

In a rush to get her to hospital he said she fell further down the staircase when he slipped and lost grip of her as his shorts pocket snagged something on the way down.

Ashurst then claimed Hollie flew out of her car seat as he braked heavily at a set of traffic lights.

The Crown said his explanation for the injuries was ‘nonsense’ and was fabricated in a bid to fit the medical evidence.

Jurors were told they could only convict Ashurst of murder if they found he had assaulted her and intended to cause her death or serious injury.

Instead they unanimously agreed he intended to cause her some harm short of serious injury or he realised some harm was likely to be caused.

Unemployed Ashurst was on medication for anxiety and depression and admitted he drank three of four cans of lager nightly – and took cocaine two or three times a week to help him relax.

He used cocaine on the evening before the fatal injuries were said to have happened, the court was told, but he said it had no effect on him the next day after ‘a good night’s sleep’.

Hollie was first treated at the Standish Medical Practice, where paramedics managed to revive her after she appeared ‘unresponsive’.

She was rushed Wigan Infirmary and transferred to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital because her injuries were so serious.

Guy Gozem QC, prosecuting, said: ‘This catalogue of injuries, we say, that they were not the result of an accident – or series of accidents, but rather than they were deliberately inflicted upon Hollie, including by shaking her.’

He said there was also evidence she’d sustained two previous head injuries before sustaining the ‘ultimately fatal’ head injury.

Ashurst denied a charge of murder and a charge of manslaughter, but the jury found him guilty of the latter charge.

He was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on Wednesday 26.