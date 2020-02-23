Father, 48, is accused of pimping out his THREE-year-old boy to sex tourists

A father allegedly pimped out his three-year-old son to sex tourists and shared images of himself raping the boy for others to see.

The Brisbane man, 48, who cannot be named for legal reasons, allegedly photographed himself sexually abusing the boy and posted the images to a worldwide child sex offender network.

The network operated through Telegram, a cloud-based messaging program where information is heavily encrypted and can self-destruct.

The father was arrested in December last year after an urgent referral was made to the Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation.

His two children have been removed from his care, the Courier-Mail reported.

His arrest has led to multiple arrests in the United States and United Kingdom.

The federal parliament passed the Assistance and Access Act last year, allowing investigators to get decrypted communication or otherwise reveal a suspect’s data.

Concern has been raised that exposing a suspect’s data may become even more difficult when tech giants, such as Facebook and Google, ‘go dark’.

The tech companies plans to offer end-to-end encryption could mean suspects like the Brisbane father may never be caught.

Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre chief executive Nicole Rose said the advancement of communications technology without corresponding legislation was one of their greatest challenges they were facing as it allowed criminals to exploit the system.