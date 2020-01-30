Father and son die in a freak camping accident in a tent near Wedge Island

A father and son have died in a camping accident in Western Australia.

The pair were found dead by friends at a campground near Wedge Island, 90 minutes north of Perth, at around 11am on Monday.

A woman who was sleeping in the tent with them was air lifted to Royal Perth Hospital where she is being treated.

Police believe a faulty piece of equipment in their tent is to blame and are not treating the deaths as suspicious.

WA Police Minister Michelle Roberts said the tragedy, which also killed the family dog, was caused by a gas leak from a faulty fridge.

‘I understand there may have been some kind of gas leak from a fridge that was being used in the tent,’ she said.

‘Unfortunately that’s resulted in the tragic deaths of two people and their dog and I understand the mum is in a serious condition.’

A WA police spokesman said: ‘At this time, the two deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

‘Initial investigation at the scene suggests there may have been a fault with an item of camping equipment located inside the tent the family were sleeping in. This aspect of the investigation is ongoing.

‘The Department of Fire and Emergency Services attended to assist with the safe removal of the camping equipment.’

The couple had two other children who were not on the trip.