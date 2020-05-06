Father Ángel to Pablo Iglesias: «People like you help make a better world»

Father Ángel, founder of the association Messengers of Peace, has sent a letter to the second vice president and minister for Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda, Pablo Iglesias, to praise his management against the Covid-19 crisis within the government of caolition.

In the letter, dated May 4, the priest not only appreciates “the work and effort” of the Podemos leader to “make a better world possible”, but also equates the work of Spanish health workers, in first line of fire against the virus, with that of the popio Iglesias team.

“Today the only thing that comes out of my heart at these very early hours is to thank God for finding such a caring people, professionals so dedicated to helping others disinterestedly as the health workers, the transporters, the security forces and also for to have people like you, that with your work and effort, and that of your team you help to make a better world possible, “says the unusual letter, which has been published by the own ranks of Podemos.

Immediately afterwards, Father Ángel adds that if Spain “is beginning to see the light now, after this earthquake we have suffered, it is thanks to the fact that we have all worked together for a common goal.”

During this month and a half of alarm, the role of Pablo Iglesias in the coalition government has been merely anecdotal. At the highest peak of infections, the leader of Podemos did not hesitate to skip the preventive quarantine on several occasions after the positive for coronavirus that his wife, the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero gave to appear with President Pedro Sánchez at the meeting of the Council of Ministers.

His sporadic interventions have also not been decisive in a health crisis that has claimed the lives of more than 25,800 and left half a million workers unemployed in April. However, in almost all of his public appearances, the Podemos leader has attempted to capitalize on the measures announced by the coalition government. The one with the minimum income was one of them.

Hours after the Minister of Social Security and Migration Inclusion, José Luis Escrivá, announced the past 15th of opening in the control session to the Government in the Congress of Deputies, the implementation of a minimum vital income, the environment of Iglesias called a press conference the following day to detail the hype of the left-wing coalition. The call was canceled the following day.

Iglesias also tried to score a bit on April 23 when he apologized after his government announced that the children could go outside “to go to the pharmacy or the supermarket.” To do this, during a press conference with the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, Iglesias chose to speak directly to minors: “I want to apologize because in the last hours in the Government we have not been as clear as we should be to the time to explain how you would go out from this Sunday to take walks with your families. ” His intervention generated even more criticism than those pronounced by María Jesús Montero the day before. .