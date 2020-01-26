Father, daughter killed in house fire in east England

LONDON, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — British police authority confirmed on Saturday that a man and his 10-year-old daughter were killed in a fire at a terraced house on the outskirts of Hull, about 300 km away from London.

Both Humberside Police and Humberside Fire and Rescue Service were called to Wensley Avenue, off Cottingham Road, Cottingham, at around 8 a.m. (0800 GMT) after flames and smoke were seen billowing out of an upstairs window, local media the Hull Live reported.

Firefighters with three fire engines worked to extinguish the fire and get all of the occupants out of the building.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the young girl was taken to hospital, where she died later.

Local police said officers remained on the scene as emergency services continue to work together to establish the cause of the fire.