Father of 18-month-old baby girl who drowned at Coonawarra Bush Holiday Park relives horror moment

The heartbroken father of an 18-month-old baby who drowned in a pond at a holiday park has relived the devastating moment he was told she was dead.

Amaya Nawar’s body was pulled from a pond at Coonawarra Bush Holiday Park in South Australia at about 11am on Sunday.

Her father Abu Huda told 7News he and his wife frantically searched the park before their friend spotted her floating the water.

‘Amaya was the cutest daughter, she has given a lot of times to cherish, and we just lost her,’ Mr Huda said.

The young girl was rushed to Naracoorte Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

‘The doctor came and my wife shouted, ”Did you come here to tell us that she is no more?” and the doctor just said, ”Yes”,’ Mr Huda said.

‘That was the hardest word we have ever heard.’

The family, who arrived to Adelaide from Bangladesh six years ago, said they thought the dam looked ‘really dangerous’ when they arrived and set up a tent 40m away.

The park’s manager said the dam didn’t require a fence by law because it was intended for fishing, not swimming.

He said there was about six staff members rostered on the day Amaya died, but no one saw or heard anything.

He sent his condolences to the family and said he would now consider installing a fence following the tragic death.