Father said ‘ I can’t keep fighting’ hours before succumbing to coronavirus

A father who died from coronavirus told his family that he ‘can’t keep fighting it’ the evening before he succumbed to the killer bug.

Father-of-two Ryan Storrie, 45 – from Ardrossan, Ayrshire – lived in Dubai but flew to Glasgow for his 40th birthday celebrations.

Mr Storrie, who suffered from Asthma, is believed to have contracted the bug after landing but had been told to stay in his bedroom rather than go to a hospital as he tried to fight the virus.

Coronavirus has killed 3,605 people and infected more than 38,000 in the UK alone.

Mr Storrie’s wife Hilary told how he said ‘I’m done, Hilary, I can’t keep fighting it’ the evening before she found him dead in his bed.

The couple’s sons Aaron, 13, and Andrew 11, are currently self-isolating with Mrs Storrie for 14 days, leaving them unable to see family and friends.

Mrs Storrie said her husband was told to remain in the family’s holiday flat after he was found to have a fever on March 20.

By the tenth day of being sick, Mr Storrie was suffering from a fever and persistent coughing and could barely talk.

But Mrs Storrie said she thought his condition improved that evening when he joined her in the living room.

Mrs Storrie told The Sun: ‘That was when he turned and said to me “I’m done, Hilary, I can’t keep fighting it”.

‘He went to his bed that night and when I went to check on him the following morning – Day 11 – he was gone.’

She performed CPR on her husband before the paramedics arrived but it was too late to save him.

Mrs Storrie urged Britons to stay indoors and obey lockdown guidelines

‘It takes someone that you love dying from this for it to hit home, for you to realise how serious it is.’