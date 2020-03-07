Father who murdered his own daughter taking drugs on suicide watch in prison wife visits him in jail

A father who murdered his daughter for experimenting with hard drugs is on suicide watch after being sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

Convicted heroin dealer Petrit Lekaj, 49, brutally killed his daughter Sabrina in the white Mercedes Benz he had given her for her 18th birthday during a psychotic episode in July last year.

The former property developer is now living out his days at the Yatala Labor Prison’s high dependency unit after being convicted of his daughter’s murder on Tuesday.

He was sentenced to at least 20 years behind bars and is currently being kept in isolation.

Despite the brutal crime, his wife of 43 years, Romina has been sticking by him and regularly visits him in prison, reported Adelaide Now.

She has partially blamed the family breakdown on failures within the state’s medical system after her husband’s sentencing hearing.

‘I just would like to say that this is a family tragedy, a family destroyed by the incompetence of our doctors to diagnose mental illness (on my husband’s side) and the drug epidemic engulfing our state, where even our smartest kids are falling prey to it,’ she said.

‘I hope this is a wake up for to save some other family.’

Notes from forensic psychiatrist David Kutlaca in February 2019 revealed Petrit Lekaj started experiencing mental health problems more than six months before killing his daughter.

After years of marital problems from a lack of family support and money problems, Lekaj stopped working.

‘I couldn’t do much, I was … trouble sleeping, for no particular reason. I started having stomach problems and heart swelling,’ he told the doctor.

Supreme Court Justice Trish Kelly on Tuesday handed him a life sentence with the mandatory minimum 20-year non-parole period.

Justice Kelly said the murder was a ‘catastrophic breach’ of the bond between a father and daughter.

She said Lekaj’s violent reaction to his daughter’s recreational drug use was ‘ironic’ given he had previously spent more than four years in jail for drug trafficking.

‘It seems clear enough from the evidence before me that the insolence of your daughter that day and her response to your distress and anger incensed you and you lost your temper to the point where you stabbed her eight times,’ she said.

‘In those few moments you simultaneously destroyed your life as well as Sabrina’s.

‘You also changed forever the lives of each member of your family, your wife and your young son.

‘You will have to live with those consequences for the rest of your life.’

Lekaj, a well-known member of Adelaide’s Albanian community, took a 15-centimetre knife with him when he drove his daughter to get takeaway food.

Sabrina had been partying the night before with friends at Hindley Street nightclub Dog and Duck where she took cocaine, ecstasy and Xanax.

While stationary in her luxury car, which was birthday present from him, the father-of-two confronted her about her party lifestyle and recreational drug use.

He claimed she was ‘throwing her life away’ and she replied that she ‘didn’t care’, the court previously heard.

Lekaj took the knife to ‘scare’ his daughter – but he pulled it from his trousers and stabbed her in the stomach while she was looking out the passenger window.

As she screamed for help, he then got into the back seat, strangled her and stabbed her seven more times, the court heard.

After the murder, Lekaj was found next to his daughter with a serious stomach wound and was treated at the Royal Adelaide Hospital.

Prosecutor Melissa Wilkinson previously told the sentencing submissions hearing: ‘He told police he believed that his daughter was throwing her life away and the accused responded to that by violently taking her life from her.’

‘It’s difficult to overstate how deeply troubling it is that a father would arm himself with a knife, even to scare his daughter, and then in such ordinary or commonplace circumstances his conduct escalates … to murder.’

Defence lawyer Ben Sale said the judge should take into account that Lekaj instantly admitted he had killed the ‘apple of his eye’.

‘It was the realisation that his daughter — the apple of his eye — has been lying; she’s been living another life with friends that involves the use of drugs,’ Lekaj’s lawyer Ben Sale previously told the court.

‘It wasn’t a frenzied attack committed in a moment of provocation but a deliberate decision to get out of the car, back in the car, to continue to stab until she’s dead.’

Last week, Lekaj’s chilling police confession, recorded at a mental health facility, was revealed to the public.

When asked why Sabrina was found with stab wounds all over her torso, the father whispered: ‘I did them.’

‘I started to do the first one, I was sitting in the first (driver’s) seat,’ he said in the interview.

‘I just kept stabbing … she was kicking, kicking the door and the window. And then I go to the back of the car … and did the rest.’

When he finally dropped the knife, Lekaj said he put his hand over her mouth and strangled her.

After Sabrina stopped struggling, he turned the knife on himself.

Lekaj was found next to his daughter with a serious stomach wound 250 metres from the family’s suburban home in Kidman Park.

He was treated at the Royal Adelaide Hospital.

‘I wish I wasn’t… I wish I… I wish I wasn’t here,’ he stuttered. ‘It’s unspeakable to think what I did, I did it.’

In December, an antecedents report detailing Lekaj’s criminal history was tendered by prosecutors and released to the media.

Reports stated that Lekaj’s drug-related offending goes back to August 1996, when he was jailed for his involvement in the sale of a controlled substance.

The previous year he was unanimously found guilty of selling heroin, district court records show.

The 49-year-old spent at least two years in jail, after his minimum non-parole period of two-and-a-half years was cut by six months.

At her funeral, Sabrina was remembered as a good friend and top student who had graduated Nazareth Catholic College in 2016 with a score of 99.35.

She was accepted into the University of South Australia where she studied both classical piano performance and medical imaging.