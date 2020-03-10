FBI agent, suspect wounded in shooting in Kentucky

SOMERSET, Ky. – An FBI agent serving a federal arrest warrant in Kentucky was treated at a hospital Friday after being wounded in a shooting, authorities said.

Agents were attempting to arrest two county constables in Pulaski County when the shooting occurred, according to news reports. A suspect wounded in the shooting was in stable condition on Friday, and the agent had been released from the hospital, the FBI said.

The FBI has not identified the agents or the suspects, but an attorney, Robert Norfleet, told media outlets that his client, Constable Mike “Wally” Wallace, was arrested Friday morning. Constables are elected positions in Kentucky and are able to make arrests and serve warrants.

An indictment against Wallace and another man, Gary Baldock, was handed down by a federal grand jury in London on Feb. 27. It was unsealed by the court on Friday. The indictment said Wallace and Baldock conspired to “injure, oppress, threaten and intimidate” people in Pulaski County and deprived them of their constitutional right “to be free from unreasonable search and seizures.”

Wallace is the county’s fifth district constable, according to his Facebook page, which features a photo of him in a constable uniform and has posts about drug arrests in the county.

The shooting is being investigated by the FBI´s Inspection Division. Authorities will thoroughly review the shooting as expeditiously as possible, a statement said.