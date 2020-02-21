FC Cincinnati acquire attacking midfielder Siem de Jong from Ajax

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — FC Cincinnati announced on Thursday that they have acquired the 31-year-old Dutch midfielder Siem de Jong from Ajax.

“We believe Siem will play an important role in adding to the final third and efficiency of our attack,” Cincinnati general manager Gerard Nijkamp said. “Not only does he have an impressive intelligence and skillset, he has also played in some of the most prestigious competitions and has been a leader on and off the pitch throughout his career. We feel he will be a great addition to our club.”

The attacking midfielder made his debut at Ajax in 2007, starring at the club until joining Newcastle United of England in 2014. He also featured for PSV Eindhoven. In 2017, he rejoined Ajax but was loaned to Australia’s Sydney FC last season, scoring four goals in 15 league appearances. He made just four Eredivisie appearances with Ajax this season.

De Jong has six caps with the Dutch national team.

“For me, when FC Cincinnati presented their plan of how the club is growing and how they want to build the team here in the upcoming years, I felt this would be a good experience for me,” De Jong said. “Hopefully, I can help the club and the players to build something special here.” Enditem