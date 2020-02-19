FC Cincinnati coach Jans resigns amid investigation

FC Cincinnati head coach Ron Jans resigned from his post Monday evening after less than a year with the club and less than two weeks before the start of the regular season.

The resignation comes in the midst of an investigation by Major League Soccer into Jans’ alleged use of a racial slur.

“As Major League Soccer’s investigation unfolded and some themes emerged, Ron offered his resignation and we agreed that it was the best course of action for everyone involved with FC Cincinnati,” club president Jeff Berding said in a statement on the team website.

“We place the utmost importance on a strong culture within our club, beginning in our locker room, and that every person connected with FC Cincinnati feels valued, respected and trusted. Racial and cultural diversity is a major part of what makes the game of soccer so special, and we place the highest priority on respecting every person involved in our game. This includes absolutely everyone associated with our club, from our locker room and front office, all the way through to our fans.”

On Friday, it was announced Jans had “stepped away” from the team following a report that the Netherlands native reportedly used “the N-word” while singing along to music that was being played in the team’s locker room. A report by the Cincinnati Enquirer said that a player told Jans privately that using such a word is not acceptable in the United States.

According to the Enquirer report, Jans also made remarks about slavery after the team visited Washington memorials in advance of an Oct. 6 game against D.C. United.

Jans took over as the team’s head coach in August from interim coach Yoann Damet. Previous head coach Alan Koch, who was with the team when it played in the second-tier USL, was fired 11 games into its inaugural MLS season with a 2-7-2 record after Berding said “team culture” had “deteriorated.”

The club announced that Damet again will serve as interim head coach while general manager Gerard Nijkamp conducts an international search for a replacement.

The season opener is March 1 at New York Red Bulls.

